Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $364.25

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $364.25, but opened at $375.45. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $375.45, with a volume of 48 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $799.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.47.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.