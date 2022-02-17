Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 99,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMLP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.