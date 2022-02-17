Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 994,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

