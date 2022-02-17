Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Hologic worth $51,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
Hologic Profile
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
