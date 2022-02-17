Hord 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $153,185.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $153,185.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.13 or 0.07113144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.63 or 0.99857749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,698,262 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.