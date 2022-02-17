Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Hormel Foods worth $82,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

