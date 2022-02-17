Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,501 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.30% of Hostess Brands worth $52,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $11,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

