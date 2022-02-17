H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms have commented on HRUFF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

