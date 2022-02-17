HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $759.96.

Shares of HUBS opened at $542.80 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $557.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

