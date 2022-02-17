HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $759.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $542.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -326.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.27. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

