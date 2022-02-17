Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$10.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.65. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

