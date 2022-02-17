Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Humana has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $27.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $428.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
