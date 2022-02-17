Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Humana has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $27.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $428.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

