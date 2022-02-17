Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,076 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,786,000 after purchasing an additional 173,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.