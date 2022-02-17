Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $35.35 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $40,493.16 or 0.99914098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.41 or 0.07075129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,431.09 or 0.99760941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

