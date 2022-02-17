Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.93.
Several research firms have recently commented on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
