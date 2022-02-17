Hxro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $732,794.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $151.94 million and approximately $732,794.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,396,116 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

