Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

