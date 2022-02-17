Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Down to $106.58

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.58, but opened at $100.00. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 9,531 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.