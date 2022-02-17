HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0002

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $442,924.92 and $27,011.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002020 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00046567 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.