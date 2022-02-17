Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hyliion by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hyliion by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

