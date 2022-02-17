Hyper Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $12,760.44 and $35.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.22 or 0.07051283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.45 or 1.00056970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00053183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003017 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

