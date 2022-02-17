I/O Coin Price Down 9% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $994.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00257737 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00020894 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,409,383 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

