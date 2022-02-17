IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

