IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $180.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,515. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
