Ian Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

