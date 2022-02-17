Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Iberdrola to €12.10 ($13.75) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

