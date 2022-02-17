IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $256.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.99. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
