IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $256.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.99. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

