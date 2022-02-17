Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $198.50

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.50 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 191.30 ($2.59). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 192.80 ($2.61), with a volume of 643,785 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBST shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($3.09) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.83 ($3.33).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market capitalization of £789.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

