ICF International (ICFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07. ICF International has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

Get ICF International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.