ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.18. ICF International posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

ICFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a 1 year low of $80.72 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

