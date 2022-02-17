ichi.farm Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.30 or 0.07111880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.81 or 1.00043364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

