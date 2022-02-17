ICHI Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $16.95 or 0.00041242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $71.48 million and approximately $565,568.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.92 or 0.07042344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,196.37 or 1.00216589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003013 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,436 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

