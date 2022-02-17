Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Ichor worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ichor by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 466,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 171,497 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

