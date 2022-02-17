IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $188.05

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $188.05 and last traded at $188.79, with a volume of 1106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

