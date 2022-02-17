IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 250 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $14.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $493.35. The stock had a trading volume of 519,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.