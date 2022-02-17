Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $615.50 or 0.01506531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $395.70 million and $29.83 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.13 or 0.07113144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.63 or 0.99857749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

