ImageCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $69,514.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $60,639.74 and $69,514.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,166,100 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

