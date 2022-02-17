Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 952,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,393,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

About Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.