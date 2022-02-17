Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12.

On Thursday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60.

PI stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 243,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

