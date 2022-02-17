IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. IMV has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

