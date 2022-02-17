Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.79% of Independent Bank Group worth $176,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.
In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,022. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.