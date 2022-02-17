Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.79% of Independent Bank Group worth $176,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.74. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,022. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.