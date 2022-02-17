Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,911.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00006526 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $11,911.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.59 or 0.07083642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.76 or 0.99962273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

