Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($59.66) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.60 ($50.68).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

