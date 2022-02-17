Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €49.00 ($55.68) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($59.66) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.60 ($50.68).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

