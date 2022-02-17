Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $9.00. Infinera shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 40,481 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INFN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Infinera by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 182,566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Infinera by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 66,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
