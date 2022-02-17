Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $409,160.69 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $409,160.69 and approximately $3,496.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.01 or 0.07093522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,478.53 or 1.00012086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.