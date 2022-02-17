InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

INM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:INM opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

