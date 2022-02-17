Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

