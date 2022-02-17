Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.48

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1021896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

