Inogen (INGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INGN stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a PE ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inogen by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

