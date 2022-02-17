Inogen (INGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
INGN stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a PE ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
